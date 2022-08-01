Steven Gerrard’s cousin Bobby Duncan joins Spanish third tier side

Former Liverpool academy star Bobby Duncan has completed a bizarre move to Spanish side Real Balompedica Linense.

Duncan was one of the highest rated youth prospects in English football in his teenage years with his family connection to Reds icon Steven Gerrard boosting his profile.

After joining the Manchester City youth set up from Wigan Athletic in 2011, Duncan opted to move on to Liverpool in 2019, as part of a £200,000 transfer.

Such a high fee for an unproven 18-year-old was viewed as a bold move by Liverpool as they wrestled away one of City’s key academy assets.

BOBBY DUNCAN 2025 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿📝 A la Real Balompédica Linense le complace anunciar la incorporación hasta 2025 del media punta británico Bobby Duncan. Bienvenido!✍️☑️🤍🖤 🪄 🤹‍♀️ 📲 👋 @bobbyduncan999 ➕ℹ️ https://t.co/a0Ty2oSIUV#GenéticamenteBalono🧬 pic.twitter.com/PRIyxaOtg3 — Real Balompédica Linense (@RBL1912) July 31, 2022

However, controversy dominated his time at Anfield, with a contract rejection leading to a move to Fiorentina, before returning to England and Wayne Rooney’s Derby County in 2020.

Upon his release by financial stricken Derby, Duncan has been available as a free agent, with Real Balompedica Linense clinching a move.

The Andalucian side play in the third tier of the Spanish football pyramid, Primera División RFEF – Group 1, with Duncan agreeing a deal there until 2025.