Sevilla to rival AS Roma for Manchester United star Eric Bailly

Sevilla could enter the race to sign Manchester United defender Eric Bailly this month.

The former Villarreal defender surprisingly agreed a contract extension at Old Trafford last summer, until 2024, with the option of a further 12 months extension in Manchester.

However, the Ivory Coast international remains on the fringes of the United starting XI, with former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho looking to bring him to AS Roma.

According to reports from Diario AS, Sevilla have now blocked his move to the Italian capital, after convincing him to opt for Andalucia instead.

Sevilla sporting director Monchi is targeting Bailly as an ideal replacement for Jules Kounde following the Frenchman’s club record transfer to Barcelona.

United are willing to cut their losses on Bailly, with an original £20m asking price now lowered to between £12-15m, as they look to wrap up an exit before their Premier League season kick off on August 7.