Sevilla linked with Manchester United full-back Alex Telles

Alex Telles has found himself surplus to requirements at Manchester United and reportedly is on Sevilla’s left-back shortlist.

Los Nervionenses are looking for competition for Marcos Acuna, after Ludwig Augustinsson was loaned out to Aston Villa. The Argentine has been impressive since arriving in Andalusia, but injury issues saw Karim Rekik filling in at left-back more often that Julen Lopetegui might have liked last season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal will depend on what percentage of his salary Sevilla would have to cover.

Alex Telles could leave Manchester United in the next weeks. Porto are not interested despite rumours, while Sevilla are among 2/3 clubs keeping tabs on Telles. 🔴🇧🇷 #MUFC Deal depends on Manchester United to cover part of the salary. To be discussed soon. pic.twitter.com/Yo5yULon8t — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2022

Sporting Director Monchi commented on Friday that Sevilla were well on their way to making two signings, which could arrive this week.

They have been more closely linked to loan move for Sergio Reguilon, who played there two seasons back. As this is the first time the two have been linked, it seems unlikely that Monchi was referring to Telles last week. In addition, Reguilon is also a known quantity for Lopetegui after losing some key pieces in their defence.