Sergio Ramos getting back to peak fitness at Paris Saint-Germain

Last season, Florentino Perez looked like a genius. After months of negotiations, Real Madrid refused to cave into Sergio Ramos’ contract demands and allowed him to leave on free for Paris Saint-Germain.

In his place, Los Blancos brought in David Alaba on a free too. While Ramos spent much of the season on the sideline, crippled by injuries, Alaba slotted into the Madrid defence seamlessly. He would form a partnership with Eder Militao that ended up delivering a Champions League and La Liga double.

Ramos will be hoping to make that decision look a little less fruitful this season. On Sunday night PSG thumped Nantes 4-0 in the French Supercup. Ramos, Lionel Messi and Neymar Junior were all on the scoresheet in an ominous performance.

Speaking to Diario AS after the match, Ramos assured that he was on his way back.

“I am very happy. Last season was very difficult, but I finished the season well. Physically, I have been very good, so I had the desire and the pleasure of playing football. Bit by bit, I am recovering my best physical shape. The preseason was very good, I felt good and when you win it is easier because you are looking forward to competing this season.”

While it is true that neither of PSG’s marquee signings from La Liga last summer, Ramos and Messi, made the desired impact, both were hit by extenuating circumstances. If both could return to something like their top level, PSG may be a formidable candidate to succeed Real Madrid as Champions of Europe.