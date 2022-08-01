Ronaldinho attends Almeria stadium party with David Bisbal and Guti

At this point, Ronaldinho’s retirement looks somewhat exhausting. The great Brazilian appears to spend his life trotting across the globe and attending events for the rich and famous, all of whom want a piece of his famous smile.

His latest destination is a popular one in the South of Spain, but not often with footballers. Most recently, Ronaldinho was spotted in Almeria.

As per the La Voz de Almeria, Ronaldinho was just one of several guests of honour there to inaugurate the new Power Horse Stadium. Pop star David Bisbal performed at the event, while former Almeria manager and Real Madrid star Guti was also present.

Mirad quien está aquí… ¡@10Ronaldinho es el primero en llegar a nuestra ciudad para disfrutar de la Inauguración del Power Horse Stadium!

Almeria have agreed a deal with Power Horse for the naming rights of what was formerly the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos. It was announced as a long-term deal, but no set amount of years for the partnership was given.

This is not the first time that Ronaldinho has appeared giving his support to Almeria owner Turki Al-Sheikh, having previously sent him a public message in 2020.