Rodrigo Riquelme completes Girona loan move from Atletico Madrid

Highly rated Atletico Madrid star Rodrigo Riquleme will join newly promoted Girona on loan in 2022/23.

The Spanish U21 international returned to Madrid this summer after spending the 2021/22 campaign out on loan with Mirandes.

Los Rojiblancos remain keen on retaining the 22-year-old in the long term with an contract extension until 2028 signed last month.

However, with his first team opportunities still limited in the Spanish capital, he will now head off to Catalonia for the next 12 months.

Riquelme has already joined up with his new teammates for their final preparations ahead of a top-flight return against away at Valencia on August 14.

The diminutive playmaker becomes Girona’s fourth new signing this summer after agreeing deals to bring in David Lopez and Yan Couto.

The big transfer news at the Estadi Montilivi is the loan arrival of New York City FC star Valentin Castellanos after the Argentinian striker topped the MLS goal scoring charts 2021.