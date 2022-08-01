Report: Barcelona to make offer for Athletic Club’s Inigo Martinez in coming hours

Barcelona have barely finished presenting their new central defender Jules Kounde, but they could be about to launch an offensive for another one.

According to Onda Vasca, as per Sport, Barcelona are set to make a significant offer for Inigo Martinez in the coming hours. The Basque defender is in the final year of his contract at Athletic Club and may not renew his deal, forcing Athletic into a decision.

Earlier in the day, Barcelona President Joan Laporta had admitted that in order to make further signings, they needed to ensure that the squad was trimmed first.

Athletic Club manager Ernesto Valverde came across relaxed on the issue on Sunday, explaining that he was relying on Martinez being there this season.

Recently elected Athletic President Jon Uriarte has not appointed a sporting director as of yet. Should Martinez end up leaving the club, no doubt Uriarte will be criticised for not having the correct infrastructure in place to deal with situation.

Image via Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images