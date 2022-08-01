Miralem Pjanic prepared for wage cut to stay at Barcelona

Miralem Pjanic is willing to take a major salary cut to stay at Barcelona this month.

The Bosnian returned to Barcelona this summer after spending the 2021/22 season out on loan at Turkish giants Besiktas.

Despite the 32-year-old being linked with an immediate move away from the Camp Nou, he was included in their preseason tour of the United States, with two years left to run on his contract.

Xavi has not made a firm decision on the experienced midfielder, as part of his plans for the upcoming campaign, with a shock route back into the squad still an option.

Pjanic remains on a list of 11 players up for sale in the coming weeks, but as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, his flexibility over wages could change his role.

The former Juventus star has a strong relationship with Xavi, with the pair striking up an unexpected respect in the US, and he could stay on in Catalonia next season.