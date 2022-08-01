Miguel Gutierrez closes in on Real Madrid exit

Real Madrid are close to sealing an exit for left-back Miguel Gutierrez. The talented left-back burst onto the scene under Zinedine Zidane two seasons ago, but was not a factor for Carlo Ancelotti last year.

There had been interest in him from Getafe and Real Betis, but both were only willing to offer a loan deal for Gutierrez, while Real Madrid are looking to make a sale.

His destination would be Girona. Mario Cortegana of Marca reports that Real Madrid are close to agreeing the sale of 50% of his rights to the Catalan club. The deal would include a buyback clause for Los Blancos too, who are keen not to cut ties entirely.

It would be something of coup for Michel Sanchez and Girona. Gutierrez looked at home during his time in the Real Madrid first team and although he suffered from injuries at Real Madrid Castilla last season, should be able to provide a solid La Liga option for them.

At Real Madrid he found his path blocked by Ferland Mendy, although his only obvious back-up would now be David Alaba. Marcelo has left the club and although Ancelotti played Antonio Rudiger there in preseason, it would have seemed like a good opportunity to blood Gutierrez as a rotation option. He was also left off the US preseason tour squad though, which might suggest that Ancelotti was not his greatest advocate.