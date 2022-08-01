Martin Braithwaite attracting interest from Saudi Arabia

The list of clubs interested in Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite has continued to grow in the last 24 hours.

Xavi is looking to overhaul his forward line, ahead of the 2022/23 season, with Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski both already arriving in Catalonia.

That has effectively ended Braithwaite’s Barcelona career, after the Danish international made just four La Liga appearances in 2021/22, with his time now up at the Camp Nou.

Spanish duo Getafe and Celta Vigo are keen on the experienced forward, as per reports from Diario AS, with Barcelona working on a compensation package to cancel his contract.

However, according to breaking reports from Catalan outlet Diario Sport, Rayo Vallecano are also tracking him for a potential move back to Madrid, alongside links to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab have both registered an interest in signing the 31-year-old, if he is released by Barcelona, but no deal will be agreed until his current contract is cancelled.