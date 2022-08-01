La Liga giants join the race for RB Salzburg star Benjamin Sesko

La Liga superpowers Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, have joined the growing list of clubs interested in RB Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko.

The Slovenian international has risen to prominence with the Austrian side during the last 12 months with sides across Europe monitoring his progress.

Sesko has been compared to Manchester City star Erling Haaland, with similarities in their powerful and ruthless attacking style, and City are amongst the teams looking at the 19-year-old.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the towering striker is also on the radar of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are also in the hunt for Slovenia’s youngest ever senor international goal scorer.

RB Salzburg are under no pressure to sell Sesko, with his current contract at the club running until 2026, and they could demand in the region of €65m for him, almost double the fee they accepted from Borussia Dortmund for Karim Adeyemi last month.