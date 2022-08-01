Juventus’ Arthur Melo approves potential deal with Valencia

Valencia have the hard yards ahead of them in the transfer market, but today received some good news.

One of the areas Valencia struggled with last season was central midfield and former Barcelona prospect Ilaix Moriba was brought in on loan to fill the void.

He has since returned to RB Leipzig, but Valencia are looking to repeat the trick. This time the former Barcelona player is Arthur Melo, who is likely to leave Juventus this summer.

As per Relevo, Arthur is open to the idea of joining Los Che. Valencia want to get a deal done and the Brazilian has given his blessing for a loan move, but the deal hinges on Juventus. Arthur’s contract is likely significantly larger than Valencia can afford to pay him and so it will come down to how much money La Vecchia Signora ask for.

While Arthur has not set the world alight as many had hoped he would initially, he would represent a jump in quality for Valencia. If Carlos Soler does end up departing from the club, Arthur could be the player to link things in the middle for Gennaro Gattuso.