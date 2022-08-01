Jose Mourinho in the way of Gennaro Gattuso’s top target for Valencia attack

The transfer market has entered its second half and the pressure will crank up on directors and managers to get their deals done. In particular, Valencia will be feeling that pressure, having done little business either going in or out of the club.

According to Diario AS, Gennaro Gattuso has set his sights on former Torino striker Andrea Belotti. The 28-year-old is a free agent after his contract expired this summer, but is yet to find a new home.

Now being in August, Belotti is keen to wrap things up and Valencia are one of his options, but Jose Mourinho’s Roma have now entered negotiations with him.

If Valencia could offer him a suitable financial package, Belotti would undoubtedly be an upgrade on Maxi Gomez and Marcos Andre. With 12 international goals and 44 caps for Italy, he has a better track record of scoring goals.

Yet Belotti seemingly wants to stay in Serie A, which gives Roma a clear advantage. However he would have to play second fiddle to Tammy Abraham, whereas Gattuso could offer to build his attack around Belotti.