Cristiano Ronaldo sets Manchester United transfer deadline

Cristiano Ronaldo has set a deadline to secure a potential transfer exit from Manchester United this month.

Ronaldo has been consistently linked with a possible move away from Old Trafford after declaring his ongoing determination to play Champions League football in the 2022/23 season.

The 37-year-old missed United’s preseason tour of Thailand and Australia, due to personal reasons, before returning to training in Manchester last week.

He did not feature in the United team which lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in Oslo, before completing 45 first half minutes in their 1-1 home draw with Rayo Vallecano in a preseason finale yesterday.

Despite coming back into the United fold, Ronaldo’s future remains in doubt, with Erik ten Hag admitting he is weeks behind the rest of the squad in terms of match fitness.

According to reports from Diario AS, Ronaldo is almost certain not to feature against Brighton on August 7, with United hinting they want any possible exit to be wrapped up before then.