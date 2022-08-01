Chelsea to usurp Manchester City in negotiations for Marc Cucurella

For weeks negotiations had been taking place between Brighton and Manchester City for Marc Cucurella. It appeared as if Cucurella would be linking up with another La Masia graduate in manager Pep Guardiola, but Chelsea are now in pole position.

That is according to multiple reports, headed by Fabrizio Romano. City appear to have dropped out of negotiations after failing to agree a deal at £40m (€47.8m), as per Craig Hope. Chelsea are willing to up that offer by a full £10m, taking the total to £50m (€59.8m).

This could have multiple effects on the future of Marcos Alonso, who has been heavily linked with Barcelona. If Chelsea sign a Cucurella, then Alonso may well be allowed to leave for Catalonia. On the flipside, it might end his hopes of making Spain’s World Cup squad. Seeing Cucurella perform for Chelsea, while Alonso potentially backs up Jordi Alba, could well convince Luis Enrique that Cucurella should be given the opportunities Alonso has had.