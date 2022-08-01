Cesc Fabregas arrives in Como to sign deal with Serie B side

In some of the more surprising new of the summer, Cesc Fabregas is signing for Serie B side Como.

The news had emerged several weeks ago for the first time but now it has been confirmed. The 35-year-old World Cup winner arrived at the Como stadium at lunch time on Monday, where he will sign a two-year deal, as per Fabrizio Romano.

After a season tormented by injury, Fabregas left AS Monaco on a free transfer after his contract expired, following three years in the principality. There it seems he will play out the remainder of his career as a player and begin his dive into the world of coaching.

Fabregas leaves top flight football for the first time in 19 years, having made his Arsenal debut at the age of 16. One of the finest midfielders of his generation, Fabregas is perhaps unfortunate that he lived through his peak with Andreas Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez obscuring his quality for the Spanish national team.