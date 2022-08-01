Celta Vigo outline Real Madrid’s Mariano Diaz as chief target

On Monday Real Madrid announced the exit of Borja Mayoral, who moved to Getafe, but they could have the opportunity to offload Mariano Diaz soon.

According to SER Deportivos, as per Diario AS, Celta have decided that Mariano is their main target to strengthen their attack this summer. They were interested in Mayoral themselves before he opted for Getafe. Celta have lost Thiago Galhardo and Nolito this summer, while Santi Mina is unlikely to be available as he faces jail time for sexual assault – appeal not withstanding.

Mariano returned to Real Madrid from Lyon four seasons ago for a not insignificant fee of €21.5m, but has struggled for game time. Supposedly being on a high salary, that may well be the key stumbling block in any deal. For the past two seasons, he has not been trusted by Zinedine Zidane or Carlo Ancelotti, but has been content to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu. Without some sacrifice from either Real Madrid or Mariano, the deal seems unlikely.