Barcelona to end Inigo Martinez transfer interest

Barcelona have ended their transfer interest in Athletic Club defensive star Inigo Martinez.

La Blaugrana were linked with a move for the Basque centre back as their pursuit of Jules Kounde was disrupted earlier this month.

However, after eventually securing a move for the French international, Xavi is happy with his current defensive options.

Head coach Ernesto Valverde and club president Jon Uriate both spoke to Martinez to encourage him to stay in Bilbao with the club likely to demand a major transfer fee for the 31-year-old.

Athletic Club have a consistent record for demanding full purchase clauses in transfer negotiations, with Martinez’s current contract including a €80m exit option, at the Estadio San Mames.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo claim Barcelona have no plan to make a move for Martinez in the coming weeks, but they could revive their interest ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, if he leaves Bilbao as a free agent.