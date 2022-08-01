Barcelona plan busy week as La Liga preparation ramps up

Barcelona have returned from their 17-day tour of the United States of America and the work in earnest will begin now.

Manager Xavi Hernandez has given the squad two days off after they arrived back in Catalonia on Sunday, before they return to training on Wednesday. Training will begin again and sessions are scheduled for every day until Sunday, when they face Pumas in the traditional curtain-raiser, the Joan Gamper Trophy.

It is their final fixture before the season begins, with Barcelona kicking off their campaign at Camp Nou on the following Saturday evening at 21:00 CEST against Rayo Vallecano.

There are two major media events to come before the game on Sunday however, as Jules Kounde is presented at 11:00 CEST on Monday. Robert Lewandowski will have his official welcome to the club on Friday, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Many had assumed that Lewandowski would wear the number nine shirt, but Memphis Depay remains at the club and it is as yet unsure as to whether he would relinquish it.