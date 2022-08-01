Barcelona eye Angelino as Marcos Alonso alternative

Barcelona could move for RB Leipzig defender Angelino if they fail to sign Chelsea star Marcos Alonso this month.

La Blaugrana remain determined to sign Blues defensive pair Cesar Azpilicueta and Alonso this month despite securing a move for Jules Kounde.

Xavi is still looking for defensive reinforcements, with Azpilicueta and Alonso his first choice options, but he is pragmatic about the chances of securing a double deal.

Tottenham star Sergio Reguilon has emerged as a possible alternative, if Alonso stays in London, with reports from Diario Sport claiming Angelino is on Xavi’s radar.

Angelino’s first team opportunities in Germany have been reduced significantly in the last 12 months with David Raum’s summer arrival set to push him further down the pecking order.

Leipzig are open to either a loan or a permanent deal for the Galician full back but they will insist on a purchase clause if a loan is agreed.