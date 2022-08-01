11 players could still leave Barcelona this summer

Barcelona have already made 12 moves this summer, between incoming and outgoing players. While it may feel as if the bulk of their business is done for the summer, according to Sport, a further 11 players could still leave the club.

Four of the five players that were left out of their tour to the USA remain at the club and Barcelona are determined to see them out the door one way or another. Samuel Umtiti and Riqui Puig are more likely to leave on loan, but Neto and Martin Braithwaite are could leave on a free transfer so that the club can shift their salaries.

Miralem Pjanic is another player whose salary is causing problems. He was included in the preseason tour and impressed many with his accurate passing. While it seems Xavi Hernandez likes the Bosnian midfielder, the club will not want to pay a premium for a back-up midfielder and will look to move him on.

The well-publicised case of Frenkie de Jong continues to rumble on. Barcelona want to reduce his economic impact on their budgets by agreeing a salary reduction. Alternatively, a sale to the likes of Chelsea or Manchester United would be gratefully received income.

Compatriot Memphis Depay has even more clarity – Barcelona want him to leave. With six quality forwards for competition, the Blaugrana want to move him on and make some money in the process, but will need to convince Memphis to do so.

Sergino Dest also appears keen to stay at the club and although Barcelona are not as determined to get rid of him, Dest could be another method of making money without dramatically weakening the squad. Particularly if Cesar Azpilicueta arrives from Chelsea, as is desired.

Ez Abde and Alex Collado are both set for loan moves. Both will have their contracts renewed before heading elsewhere for the minutes they are unable to get at Barcelona.

Meanwhile Alejandro Balde may also end up on loan. Originally with Barcelona Atletic, his impressive preseason could win him a place in the first team. If no further reinforcements arrive at left-back, Balde will become the de facto competition for Jordi Alba.