Xavi Hernandez and Joan Laporta want Lionel Messi back at Barcelona

Barcelona have barely stopped recruiting stars this summer, but it appears they may be lining up the jewel in their crown for next summer.

For Barcelona, there could be no bigger star signing than the return of Lionel Messi. The Argentine left the club under a cloud, after Barcelona reneged on their contract offer.

Yet in recent days, Joan Laporta has admitted that Messi’s return is an aspiration of his, while Xavi Hernandez also declared that Messi should have chance to end things better.

Given the sense of betrayal, it might take some getting over for Messi to sign another deal with Barcelona while Laporta is President. The Paris Saint-Germain star has a deal until 2023.

Writing in his exclusive column for Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano says that it isn’t something being considered by Messi right now. The Argentine is laser-focused on leading his national team at the World Cup, after which he will decide his future. He also remarked that a move to the Premier League is unlikely for the Argentine.

There is then the question of the consequences. The Blaugrana have spent heavily to confect a frontline currently with seven quality forwards and it might force reconfiguration of the team. Whether any of that matters, when the sentimental factor is so strong for Barcelona, might be the most important question.