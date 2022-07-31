Sergi Roberto confident for Barcelona in 2022/23

Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto is confident of a successful 2022/23 campaign in Catalonia.

Roberto looked to be potentially on his way out of the Camp Nou this summer amid speculation over his contract renewal talks.

However, the Spanish international eventually penned an extension, with a new deal in place until the end of the season.

The versatile full back is well liked by Xavi and he will be utilised in the coming months.

Barcelona have maintained their unbeaten preseason record in the United States, with three wins and two draws from five games overall, ahead of their arrival back in Spain.

La Blaugrana have strengthened their squad with over £100m worth of new faces in recent weeks and Roberto believes the signs are positive for a trophy push.

“We have one of the best squads in Europe, if not the best, and there are no excuses”, as per reports from Marca.

“There’s a lot of competition, and that’s good for us, to fight for all the titles, which is our goal.”

Barcelona wrap up their preseason campaign with a home tie against Pumas UNAM in the Joan Gamper Trophy on August 7.