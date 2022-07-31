Real Madrid to use Eden Hazard as Karim Benzema replacement

It’s been two weeks since Carlo Ancelotti declared that the market is closed for Real Madrid this summer. Being the same Ancelotti that admitted with a smile on his face that managers cannot always tell the truth, it’s understandable that not everyone took that at face value.

The big question that has been reverberating around amongst Madridistas in recent weeks is whether Los Blancos should bring in another striker to back up Karim Benzema. Currently Mariano Diaz and Borja Mayoral remain in the squad. The former does not have the trust of the manager and the latter may move on this summer.

Youngster Juanmi Latasa has also been suggested as an option, but the surprise option that has emerged is Eden Hazard. The Belgian does not have a natural place in Real Madrid’s 4-3-3 with Vinicius Junior on the left side and has been playing as a forward in preseason.

EDEN HAZARD WE ARE ALIVEEEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/jefdQgQBGR — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) July 31, 2022

Sport say that Real Madrid are banking on Hazard as a replacement for Benzema and will not bring in a further replacement.

Hazard has looked good during preseason through the middle, but it would not be the first time that the Belgian has had a false dawn at Real Madrid. They find themselves in a difficult situation with such an expensive asset not performing and must try to get performances out of him. Three years after his move though, relying on Hazard has proven a risky strategy.