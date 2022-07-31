Real Madrid have a decision to make as Chelsea present Timo Werner option

Despite plenty of protestations, the idea that Real Madrid will bring in another forward this summer in order to add extra depth continues to appear.

At the very least, Chelsea seem to think that there is a chance Los Blancos do go for another forward. Cadena SER have reported that German international Timo Werner has been offered to Real Madrid on loan, as per Goal. Real Madrid have reportedly given themselves a deadline of 12 days to decide whether they will add to their attack or not.

Werner was reportedly the object of Real Madrid’s interest previously, while at RB Leipzig. Thomas Tuchel is not relying on him this season and a loan deal could suit all parties, as Real Madrid are reluctant to spend big.

It could well be an ideal option for Carlo Ancelotti. Werner is comfortable playing across the front line and adds a type of movement that the squad currently lacks. On the other hand, his arrival would surely eat into the game time that Rodrygo Goes or Eden Hazard might otherwise have.