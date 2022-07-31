Real Madrid gear up for European Super Cup by dispatching Juventus

Real Madrid look closer to their best after a good performance against Juventus in their final match of their tour to the United States of America. Karim Benzema was on the scoresheet from the penalty spot, before Marco Asensio sealed the 2-0 victory.

The match flew into action early on, as both sides attacked. Leonardo Bonucci came closest for Juventus, smacking the bar with a free-kick from distance. Los Blancos were putting together some nice combinations and one of them resulted in Vinicius Junior being taken down in the box, for Benzema to rifle home the penalty.

The Frenchman came close himself on a couple of occasions as Real Madrid looked dangerous on the break. Carlo Ancelotti then subbed off all ten of his outfield players just past the hour mark, resting his starting team. Ancelotti had declared it would be the same team for the European Super Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt and went with the same line-up that won the Champions League final.

A neat move orchestrated by Eden Hazard shortly afterwards led to Jesus Vallejo squaring the ball for Marco Asensio to tap home. That was the end of the notable chances and Ancelotti will have been pleased with his side’s defensive solidity in this friendly, having looked more vulnerable in previous matches.