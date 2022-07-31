Real Madrid eyeing Napoli midfielder as contract talks stall

Real Madrid arguably have more depth than anyone else in football in their midfield, with at least six international class players currently competing for spots. Yet Carlo Ancelotti is alert to the possibility of a bargain that might come his way next summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, contract talks between Napoli and Fabian Ruiz are stalling. His current deal expires in 2023 and Napoli will have to make a decision on his future soon.

Carlo Ancelotti is known to be an admirer of Fabian. The two worked together during Ancelotti’s time in Naples and would jump at the chance to do so again.

As negotiations are ongoing, these links are always to be taken with a pinch of salt. Agents benefit from links to other clubs during negotiations and as such, it may be a bartering technique. Equally, the opportunity to pick up Fabian on a free would attract plenty of suitors too.