Raul de Tomas wants Real Madrid return

Raul de Tomas is set to reject a string of transfer offers to rejoin Real Madrid this summer.

The Spanish international has been linked with a move away from Catalonia after racking up a fine goal tally in 2021/22.

He netted 17 league goals at the RCDE Stadium last season and he could be tempted by the chance to play in the Champions League in 2022/23.

Reports from Diario AS indicate Bayern Munich are interested in making an offer for him as part of their plan to replace Robert Lewandowski.

Despite the speculation, Espanyol president Domingo Catoira stated there has been no formal offers received for him.

“His performances in these last two years have led us to achieve important goals but we have not receive a bid”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, the 27-year-old is only interested in leaving Espanyol for one club, Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are on the hunt for a new striker in the coming weeks but they are likely to be put off by Espanyol’s current €40m asking price for the former B team hitman.