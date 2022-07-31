New signing praises Joao Felix following Atletico Madrid win over Manchester United

Atletico Madrid scored a heartening victory over Manchester United on Saturday, beating the red devils 1-0 in Norway during a preseason friendly.

Erik ten Hag’s side looked to have the better of things, certainly in the first half, but in the final half hour Atleti managed to put together some good moves in attack.

Joao Felix appeared for the first time in 73 days, coming on just before the hour mark. He was the difference between the two sides, firing an excellent goal past David de Gea with five minutes remaining.

It was put to new Atletico Madrid signing Nahuel Molina that having Felix is an advantage after the match.

“He showed it in the time he played today. He scored a goal. It’s a privilege to have in the team. Not just him, but all of them.”

❝𝐸𝑠 𝑢𝑛 𝑝𝑟𝑖𝑣𝑖𝑙𝑒𝑔𝑖𝑜 𝑣𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑟 𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑎 𝑐𝑎𝑚𝑖𝑠𝑒𝑡𝑎❞ — Nahuel Molina pic.twitter.com/jypv6dwsga — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 30, 2022

Molina, speaking to Diario AS, explained he was happy to get his first minutes with the team and felt comfortable on the pitch. He also noted the period of adaptation necessary and thanked Stefan Savic for his instructions on the pitch.

Molina was then asked if he was more comfortable in back four or a back five, the latter being Simeone’s favoured system of late.

“It seems like it changes, but in reality, it modify things much. A lot of the time, depending on the side, I end up playing higher or deeper, but it is practically the same movement. That is a decision for the manager according to what he sees in each match and for me I just have to do what the manager says.”

If Atleti are to have success this season, Molina will likely be crucial to it. Last season the absence of Kieran Trippier majorly hindered their attack and defence on the right side and Molina will have to provide the width and impetus that was missing last season.