Monchi aiming to close two Sevilla reinforcements next week

Sevilla will be trying to calm the nerves after what was Spain’s best defence was flattened by Arsenal 6-0 in a friendly on Saturday. Four goals down within 20 minutes, Sevilla looked off the pace.

Part of the reason for that is Julen Lopetegui is still awaiting reinforcements. Only Marcao has arrived so far, but after selling Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde for a combined €81m, Sporting Director Monchi should have some cash with which to attack the transfer market.

Speaking on Friday to Estadio Deportivo, Monchi reassured Sevillistas that there was hope of two fresh arrivals as soon as next week.

“We have ended up a bit hobbled in two positions: centre-back and left-back. We are working and trying to be as effective as possible. We are trying to sign a central defender and a left-back, it may be possible next week. There are names, nothing is closed yet, but progress has been made.”

The same outlet has speculated that those names may be Paris Saint-Germain’s Thilo Kehrer and Tottenham Hotspur’s Sergio Reguilon.

There is little doubt those reinforcements are necessary. At the end of the season there was a feeling that Sevilla’s attack could do with fresh impetus as it was, before their central defence was sold.

Sevilla appear to be hoping one of Youssef En-Nesyri or Rafa Mir will come good this season, which could be a risky strategy. Neither have ever put together a full season of consistent performance at the top level.