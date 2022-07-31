Marc-Andre Ter Stegen wants Frenkie de Jong to stay at Barcelona

Barcelona goal keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is confident Frenkie de Jong will stay at the club this summer.

De Jong has been heavily linked with a move away from Catalonia with Premier League giants Manchester United working on a deal to bring him to Old Trafford.

Despite La Blaugrana being open to a potential exit from the Camp Nou, de Jong remains determined to stay at the Camp Nou next season.

Joan Laporta has also stated his commitment to retaining the Dutch international but confirmed the former Ajax star will be required to take a wage cut stay on.

United’s interest in de Jong appears to have reduced in recent weeks and German star Ter Stegen is convinced de Jong will still be with Barcelona in 2022/23.

“Obviously, we always want the best in the team”, as per reports from Marca.

“He is that, a footballer with lots of quality and we want him to stay, but I don’t get involved, it is up to the club.”

Barcelona wrap up their preseason campaign with a home tie against Pumas UNAM in the Joan Gamper Trophy on August 7.