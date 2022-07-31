Manchester United preparing final Frenkie de Jong offer

Manchester United are preparing one final transfer offer for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong has been consistently linked with a Camp Nou exit as Premier League giants United push to bring him to Old Trafford.

La Blaugrana are open to a possible exit for the Dutchman, but de Jong has maintained his firm stance on wanting to stay in Catalonia next season.

Xavi hinted the situation remains unresolved, despite his preference to keep de Jong, with talks over a wage restructuring still ongoing.

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, United will make a take-it-or-leave-it offer to Barcelona, before the Premier League season kicks off next weekend.

Barcelona previously accepted United’s £63m upfront fee, plus add-ons, and they will not increase their basic offer.

The final talks will involve a direct push to de Jong’s representatives, to increase the pressure on the former Ajax man, to accept a move away from Spain.