La Liga transfer options emerge for Martin Braithwaite

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite has been offered two La Liga transfer options this summer.

La Blaugrana are overhauling their forward line, ahead of the 2022/23 season, with Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski both arriving in Catalonia.

That has changed the picture for Braithwaite, who only made four La Liga appearances in 2021/22, with his time now effectively over at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are reportedly working on a compensation package to cancel his contract, which currently runs until 2024, with an exit set to be confirmed in the coming days.

However, despite a negative end to his time at the club, the Danish international will not be short of possible offers within his plan to remain in Spanish football.

As per reports from Diario AS, Getafe and Celta Vigo have both registered an interest in signing him as a free agent, but the 31-year-old wants ratify his Barcelona departure before agreeing to a move.