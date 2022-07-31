Joao Felix is ready for the challenge ahead in 2022/23

Joao Felix is confident of making a major impact for Atletico Madrid in the 2022/23 season.

The Portuguese international has struggled to consistently maintain a solid level of performance and justify his club record €126m transfer fee from Benfica in 2019.

The 22-year-old has failed to hit double figures in La Liga goals in all three of his seasons in Madrid with a combined total of 32 games missed through injury at Los Rojiblancos.

After netting the winner in their 1-0 victory over Manchester United this weekend, Felix showed Atletico fans a flash of what he can do, as their gear up for two further preseason games next month.

New signing Nahuel Molina also hailed his match winning performance against United. labelling Felix as a ‘privilege’ to play alongside in Oslo.

“I always try to do better, if this will be my year, I don’t know, we don’t know the future”, as per reports from Marca.

“I’m sure I’ll grow more and I’m happy, I have a calm head and when that’s the case, things come naturally.

“I’m starting my fourth year and I’m very happy, working to help the team and bring joy to the club and the Atletico fans.”

Atletico’s delayed preseason schedule means they will take on Spanish rivals Cadiz on August 4 in Andalucia before travelling to Israel to face Juventus three days later.