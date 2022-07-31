Jasper Cillessen left out of Valencia squad as Gennaro Gattuso tries to force exit

Valencia remain in a form of purgatory this summer, as time ticks on towards the new La Liga season.

Los Che must sell players in order to balance out their accounts and be able to register players. Reports have it that Giorgi Mamardashvili, who was already at the club but signed a new contract, cannot currently be registered. That is to say nothing of Hugo Duro, Samu Castillejo or Samuel Lino, who have all joined the club since.

Three key Valencia players, Goncalo Guedes, Carlos Soler and Jose Gaya, are on the market, but apparently Valencia are yet to receive a sufficient offer.

The latest player to be nudged towards the exit door is goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen. The Dutch international’s contract is one of the higher wages in the squad according to Diario AS and Valencia are well covered at the position with Jaume Domenech and Mamardashvili also competing for a spot.

On Saturday Valencia travelled to England to play a friendly against Nottingham Forest, which they drew 1-1. Cillessen was not present however, as Gennaro Gattuso had not included him in the squad.

Gattuso and the club appear to be doing what they can to push Cillessen towards an exit this summer. At 33, he would likely bring in little in a sale and neither will teams be keen to offer him a long-term deal. His contract is up next season and Cillessen may be reluctant to forego arguably his last big annual pay cheque, if a more lucrative offer doesn’t arrive.