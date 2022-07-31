Giovanni Simeone set for Borussia Dortmund switch

Diego Simeone’s eldest son Giovanni looks set to complete a move to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Gio has enjoyed the best season of his professional career in the last 12 months, with 17 goals during his first campaign with Hellas Verona in 2021/22, after moving from Cagliari.

However, he is attracting interest from clubs across Europe in recent weeks, as he looks to fulfil a Champions League dream in the coming months.

According to reports from Marca, Dortmund have moved ahead of their rivals in the race for the 27-year-old, as they look to boost their attacking options following Erling Haaland’s exit.

The indefinite absence of Sebastien Haller has increased their need to bring in another forward and they will send a delegation to Italy next week to complete a deal.

If he does move on, it will be the third transfer in the family this summer, after Gianluca agreed a free transfer move to Xerez and Giuliano completed a loan move to Real Zaragoza.