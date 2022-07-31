Getafe want Levante star Jorge de Frutos

Getafe are closing in on a deal to sign Levante midfield star Jorge de Frutos in the coming days.

Levante’s relegation to the Segunda Division has triggered major sales from the club ahead of the 2022/23 campaign with de Frutos the next player in line to move on.

According to reports from Marca, a deal between the two clubs is already agreed, with official confirmation from Getafe expected ahead of the season start next month.

Getafe tried to sign the former Real Madrid youth team player last summer, but they are now set to clinch a €7m deal, as Levante aim to balance their worrying financial situation.

De Frutos is expected to become Getafe’s sixth summer arrival, following Domingos Duarte and Luis Milla to the Spanish capital.

A deal for Real Madrid forward Borja Mayoral is still being worked on by Getafe with de Frutos expected to arrive before the 25-year-old.