Fede Valverde pleased with improvement in Real Madrid shape

Following a 2-0 triumph over Juventus on Sunday morning, Real Madrid will head back to the Iberian peninsula in order to prepare for the European Super Cup.

It brings to an end their preseason tour of the United States, which also involved a 1-0 defeat to Barcelona and a 2-2 draw with Club America.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo after the Juventus match however, Uruguayan midfielder Fede Valverde was content with their work over the last two weeks.

“There has been an improvement physically and tactically. You always want to win but the preseason has been for picking up rhythm and preparing the Super Cup.”

“We have to continue training hard, preparing the Super Cup. The most important thing is to pick up rhythm and adapt ourselves to what [Antonio] Pintus asks of us. We have trained very well and that will give us gas for the rest of the season. In the Clasico we had been stopped for a month and now [against Juventus] it has been different. We are better and we can pressure high.”

Real Madrid struggled to pressure high last season, as their aging midfield creaked under the pressure. It would represent a major shift if Los Blancos were to do so. They would now be able to rely on Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga to reinforce the side.

It seems likely that the same line-up as started against Juventus will be selected for the European Super Cup final. Valverde was asked about his position on the right side of midfield, rather than centrally where he made his name.

“It is not a great Fede but it is a good Fede. I have the support of the manager and the team. I take it as if [every start] were my last chance. It gives me confidence in order to keep taking advantage of them [the chances] and showing why I am here.”