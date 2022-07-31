Diego Martinez laments performance after Brighton thump Espanyol

Espanyol are trying to set a revolution at the club into motion, with new manager Diego Martinez leading the charge. Preseason is never a source of information to draw upon, but morale must have sunk on Saturday when Brighton battered Los Pericos 5-1.

Speaking to the media after the match, Martinez was honest about their mistakes.

“We leave very hurt, we played a very bad game.”

“This is the beginning of a process, a process of many changes, long-term changes, that are still in the initial phase.”

Speaking to Diario AS, Martinez did what he could to remain update, stating that he was very positive about the preseason so far.

“It’s very positive. The team got to know itself better. We have given an opportunity to lots of academy players who today might have played the most demanding game of their careers up until now. That experience goes with them, which is the legacy of this club.”

Martinez also left star striker Raul de Tomas out of the squad for the friendly, with reports of a rift between the two developing. Martinez has demonstrated his credentials and without knowing the exact reasons for leaving out de Tomas, he deserves the benefit of the doubt. Yet there is a significant risk now that things get off to a bad start for Martinez.