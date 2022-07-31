Cristiano Ronaldo returns as Rayo Vallecano draw at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo made a low key return for Manchester United in their 1-1 preseason draw against Rayo Vallecano.

United played host to Rayo in their final preseason outing ahead of the Premier League campaign start next weekend.

Ronaldo missed United’s trip to Thailand and Australia, due to personal reasons, as speculation continues to grow over his long term future at the club.

The 37-year-old is determined to play in the Champions League in 2022/23 but United are unwilling to sell their star man.

Erik ten Hag brought Ronaldo into the starting XI, as part of sweeping changes from the side which lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in Oslo yesterday, in his first appearance this month.

With a distinct lack of first team action in recent weeks, Ronaldo lasted just 45 minutes, before being replaced at half time.

Amad Diallo edged United ahead, after coming on for Ronaldo, before Alvaro Garcia sealed a draw for the visitors in Manchester.