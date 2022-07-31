Chelsea inform Barcelona they will bid for Frenkie de Jong

In the early hours of the morning Spanish time, Xavi Hernandez told the press that he was unsure if Frenkie de Jong would be staying at Barcelona this summer.

Just hours later, it appears that Chelsea are looking to test the Dutch midfielder’s resolve to stay in Barcelona. According to Sport, Chelsea have this morning informed Barcelona that they will try to sign de Jong and that a bid is imminent.

So far de Jong has refused to leave Catalonia and turned down offers from Manchester United, who seemingly plan to travel to Barcelona again to try and convince him to join them.

One of the reasons de Jong has been so reticent to join United is supposedly that he wants to remain playing Champions League football. If that was a major factor, Chelsea would satisfy that requirement and London is often a popular destination too. It’s an intriguing development that could change the season for all three teams.

