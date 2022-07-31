Carlo Ancelotti compares Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro to Bermuda triangle

Real Madrid wrapped up their preseason with a 2-0 victory against Juventus on Sunday morning Spanish time and Carlo Ancelotti will be returning to Madrid content.

That was certainly the impression the Italian gave off in his post-match press conference in Pasadena, California.

Real Madrid had begun the match with the same starting XI as they used in the Champions League final, before changing all 10 outfield players just past the hour mark.

Carlo Ancelotti was asked how he viewed the younger midfield, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos, to the old guard.

“I like both of them, the classics and the rock and roll. I call Casemiro, [Toni] Kroos and [Luka] Modric the Bermuda triangle because the ball disappears there.”

It had previously been reported that whichever XI started in this match would be the same as would begin the European Super Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt in 10 days time. Asked if he was too honest about his line-ups, Ancelotti told Marca that it was pointless trying to hide things.

“In football there are no secrets. Sometimes I have doubts, because I have to evaluate other things. The squad is good, but it is not certain that these players will play in the Super Cup, there’s still a week to go and we will see.”

That said, there are very few questions over the line-up. The position on the right side of midfield appears to have been won by Fede Valverde during the big games. Some had expected Antonio Rudiger to come into the ‘gala XI’ immediately, but it appears he will have to earn his place.