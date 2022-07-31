Barcelona to send Alex Collado out on loan after new deal

Barcelona’s squad for next season is beginning to take shape, but Xavi Hernandez will still be looking to trim the fat. Currently he has 30 players at his disposal and admitted at the end of Barcelona’s preseason tour in the USA that he would be talking to some of his players to find solutions.

One of those is Alex Collado. As per Mundo Deportivo, the 23-year-old and Xavi both realise that he will struggle to feature much this season for Barcelona. His deal expires in 2023 and Barcelona have renewed it for a further year, even though they haven’t made it public yet.

The plan is for him to go out on loan rather than look for a permanent transfer. Xavi believes Collado is a good player and the club are hoping that more minutes might lead to him taking the next step as a player.

No destination was suggested for Collado, but it’s likely he would go to another La Liga club. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Granada and after a bedding in period, made a material impact in their survival bid.