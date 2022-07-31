Barcelona still pursuing Marcos Alonso as left-back option

It was said in spring that Barcelona were planning a rebuild that could see the number of signings up to double-figures. Currently that figure sits at five, which would suggest there may be more business on the way.

One of the positions that has been rumoured to be on the Barcelona agenda is left-back. Since Junior Firpo left for Leeds United, Barcelona have not had competition or a natural back-up for Jordi Alba. At 33, it would be unwise to push his body to the limit.

According to Diario AS, there are four names on their shortlist: Marcos Alonso, Javi Galan, Sergio Reguilon and Alex Moreno. The Chelsea defender remains the top priority, as personal terms have been agreed and he was initially identified as the top option.

Galan would be the next in line should a deal for Alonso fail, while Alex Moreno is admired for his pace and ability to get to the by-line. Reguilon’s name has been floated, but his fanatical love for Real Madrid makes a deal unlikely.

Depending on the difference in price, the pursuit of Alonso over Galan has drawbacks. The former turns 32 this year, while Galan is only 27. In addition, the latter has been highly impressive for two straight seasons at Huesca and Celta Vigo, while Alonso has come under criticism.