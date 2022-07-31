Barcelona and Martin Braithwaite consider rescinding contract

Barcelona are attempting to speed up their transfer business as the La Liga season draws ever closer. After 17 days in the United States of America, the next time Barcelona start training they will do so with 30 players in the squad.

Manager Xavi Hernandez had urged the club’s sporting department to speed up the exits of the players that he isn’t planning on using this season so that he didn’t have to work with an oversized squad on his return from the tour.

That hasn’t transpired, but will only have increased the urgency of the matter. One of the players they are trying to find an exit for is Martin Braithwaite. The Danish forward has a contract until 2024 and previously maintained that he wanted to see out his deal.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Braithwaite has interest from the Premier League and from the Middle East, both options that might be able to meet his Barcelona salary. Getafe are also interested in Braithwaite, but would only consider a move if his contract was rescinded.

Seemingly Barcelona are hopeful of being able to find an agreement to rescind his deal. They hope he will also agree to do so without taking his full salary for the final two years of his contract.

In spite of the report, it seems unlikely Braithwaite would be willing to give up much of the money owed to him. He may well have a desire to play ahead of the World Cup, but unless there is an offer of a similar value, then this might be his last big contract at the age of 31.