Xavi Hernandez sends message to Gerard Pique over selection at Barcelona

There is a revolution taking place at Barcelona. In with the new, Barcelona have made five significant signings this summer and all have a chance of winning a starting place this season. Yet with few exits, will it be out with the old?

Certainly many have placed Gerard Pique in the crosshairs of this revolution. The 35-year-old has been an ever-present in the Barcelona defence since winning his place in 2009, 13 years ago. Last season he was once again amongst Barcelona’s best defenders and played through injury for several months, but with his off-field activities garnering plenty of attention, questions have arisen over his commitment.

Now with Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde for competition, it remains to be seen if Pique can maintain his place in the team. Manager Xavi Hernandez was asked about this ahead of their friendly with New York Red Bulls. Sport carried his answer.

“Just like everyone else, everyone starts from zero, everyone will compete for a position. He who performs best will play more.”

“The more solutions that I have as a manager, the better, we are putting together a great team, the club is making a big effort in order to be competitive and we have to show it. My objective is to return Barcelona to the top of the world.”