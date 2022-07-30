Video: Joao Felix goal downs Manchester United in preseason friendly

At times it seems as if Atletico Madrid are designed to wind up Premier League sides and even in a preseason friendly, Diego Simeone was able to walk away thinking about a job well done on Saturday.

Los Colchoneros travelled to England to face Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United, who were still without Cristiano Ronaldo. The home side looked much the sharper in the opening half but were unable to finish any of the chances they created.

In the second half Atleti continued to play on the counter but improved, linking up well with the ball at their feet. In particular during the final 30 minutes, Joao Felix, Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann interchanged well.

The former was the one to break the deadlock in the 86th minute, receiving the ball on the edge of the box before cutting in and firing in at the near post. Felix looked good in the second half of last season and Rojiblancos will be hoping he can continue this sort of impact into this one.

Goal ! Man United 0-1 Atletico Madrid Joao Félix with sumptuous finish. Simeone's done it again. pic.twitter.com/VBzNCicTTZ — FOOTY HUB (@FOO_TYHUB) July 30, 2022

A show of United’s frustration, Brazilian midfielder Fred was sent off for stamping on Alvaro Morata shortly afterwards.

Fred red card vs Atletico Madrid pic.twitter.com/vZflnlwBM1 — Football (@footballl32) July 30, 2022

Atletico Madrid return back to Spain, where they will next face Cadiz in a friendly on the 4th of August.