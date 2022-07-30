Video: All the goals as Arsenal destroy Sevilla 6-0 in London

Taking conclusions from a preseason game is a dangerous game, but it’s not every preseason game that you get beaten 6-0. No doubt Sevilla fans will be concerned after seeing their side thumped by Arsenal in a preseason friendly on Saturday afternoon.

Sevilla have just lost their central defensive partnership of Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde, which had been the bedrock of Julen Lopetegui’s side for the past three years. They were also the best defence in Spain last year.

Sporting Director Monchi has already brought in Marcao, who started in defence with Karim Rekik and will likely be looking for another to replace Kounde. On its own, the preseason result might not have been too much of a concern, but given the summer movements, Sevillistas might be a little more nervous about how they will deal with those absences.

Arsenal took the lead through a penalty via Bukayo Saka, before Gabriel Jesus added a double in quick succession. Saka then pounced again to make it 4-0 before the clock even made 20 minutes.

Bukayo Saka makes it 1-0 Arsenal. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/yRO5ARJiE9 — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) July 30, 2022

Gabriel Jesus makes it 2-0 Arsenal. His first goal at the Emirates for the club. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/kiIIL5N8vs — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) July 30, 2022

Gabriel Jesus scores his brace and makes it 3-0. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Ky150bHviA — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) July 30, 2022

4-0 Arsenal in 19 minutes. Bukayo Saka gets his second of the game. THAT PRESS. 😍 pic.twitter.com/ieJNv2RVZx — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) July 30, 2022

Things calmed from then on, but Jesus was able to complete his hat-trick in the second half, before Eddie Nketiah made it 6-0 late on.

Gabriel Jesus completes his hat-trick on his Arsenal debut at the Emirates Stadium inside 77 minutes. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/eotORxvkaw — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) July 30, 2022