Vicente Iborra joins Levante following Villarreal loan exit

Veteran midfielder Vicente Iborra is set to agree a loan switch back to Levante from Villarreal.

Iborra made his name at the Estadio Ciutat de Valencia, after emerging through the Levante youth ranks, before going on to make 165 senior appearances for the club.

However, with his first team chances reduced at the Estadio de la Ceramica, the 34-year-old asked to leave the club ahead of the 2022/23 season.

𝑻𝒐𝒓𝒏𝒂 𝒂 𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒂 🐸 pic.twitter.com/yMlr8VZJLD — Levante UD 🐸 (@LevanteUD) July 29, 2022

According to reports from Marca, Iborra has agreed a 12-month loan back at his old side, with the option for a permanent free transfer next summer, as his current Villarreal contract expires in 2024.

Villarreal are looking to remodel their midfield unit in the coming weeks with a potential €20m deal on the table for Argentinian international Giovani Lo Celso almost complete ahead of the new season.

Kiko Femenia, Jose Luis Morales and Pepe Reina have already completed transfers to the Spanish east coast.