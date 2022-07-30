Rift between Diego Martinez and Raul de Tomas makes Espanyol exit probable

Espanyol were heavily reliant on Spain international Raul de Tomas for much of their attacking threat last season, but it appears as if they will have to rely on other sources of danger this season.

De Tomas was Espanyol’s top scorer by a distance last campaign with 17 goals, coming close to winning the Zarra award for the top Spanish scorer in La Liga. Along with Sergi Darder in midfield, he was very much the star of the show too.

Yet new manager Diego Martinez does not appear to have taken too kindly to him. As Joan Cami of RAC1 reports, a rift between the two has developed.

La situació de Raúl de Tomàs és, en aquests moments, el punt més crític de la pretemporada de l'Espanyol. A continuació, intentaré explicar el que està passant: 📻 Més informació al ‘Tu Diràs’ @EsportsRAC1 #RCDE — Joan Camí (@JoanCami) July 29, 2022

De Tomas has been left out of Espanyol’s squad to travel to Brighton for an upcoming preseason friendly and has been training apart from the group of late.

Martinez and de Tomas did not see eye-to-eye when they first met and it appears a difference of opinion has led to Martinez isolating him, in a clear message that Martinez wants to put the group ahead of individual talents.

At this point, a sale his the most likely solution, Cami writes. However de Tomas’ will only be allowed to leave for a high fee and it could be prohibitively so. The only other solution is reconciliation – something unlikely at the time of writing.

If, as appears the case, Martinez forces de Tomas out of the club, he will have to hope that the move comes off. If things begin to go badly early on, fans and players will question why they do not have their best player from last season to help.